Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.33.

NYSE ROG traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.51. 32,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,399. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.78. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $99.66 and a 12 month high of $215.02.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $234.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.75 million. Analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

