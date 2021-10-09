Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 114,926 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCI opened at $47.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3974 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

RCI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

