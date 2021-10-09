ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.27 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $13.10 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00025564 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.66 or 0.00315463 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001271 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000482 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,559,776 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

