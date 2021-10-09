Rotten (ROT) Price Down 30.6% This Week

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Rotten coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rotten has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $270,632.88 and $1,601.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00050340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.30 or 0.00232541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00101949 BTC.

Rotten Coin Profile

ROT is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 113,787,462 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Buying and Selling Rotten

