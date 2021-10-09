Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Position Cut by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 458,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,315 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $39,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $87.73 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.31.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

