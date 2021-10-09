Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,265 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.31% of Royal Gold worth $23,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 942.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $94.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $129.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RGLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.74.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

