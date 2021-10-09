Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Royal Gold by 14.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 202,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,159,000 after purchasing an additional 43,265 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 18,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 51,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 34,954 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGLD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.74.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Gold stock opened at $94.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.70. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. Research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

