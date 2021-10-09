Ruler Protocol Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded down 34.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00066526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.00 or 0.00139405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00090037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,498.25 or 0.99958899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.94 or 0.06494670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

