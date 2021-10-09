RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Get RumbleON alerts:

RMBL stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. RumbleON has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $64.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.86.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 84.44%. The firm had revenue of $168.35 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RumbleON will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.84 per share, with a total value of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,592.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 13,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of RumbleON by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of RumbleON by 15.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 41.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.