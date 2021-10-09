Rune Price Reaches $221.10 on Top Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Rune has a total market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $58,494.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can now be purchased for about $221.10 or 0.00403067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00066468 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00138494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00090762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,045.66 or 1.00348292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,564.50 or 0.06498080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

