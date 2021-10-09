Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUSMF shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.25 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $29.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

