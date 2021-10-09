Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Lowered to C$33.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.00.

TSE:RUS opened at C$32.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$17.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.22. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 9.60.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$979.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 2.3499999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey acquired 1,250 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,811.36. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.95, for a total transaction of C$395,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,100 shares in the company, valued at C$4,474,645. Insiders sold a total of 30,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,186 in the last ninety days.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

