Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Lowered to C$33.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.00.
TSE:RUS opened at C$32.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$17.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.22. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 9.60.
In other news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey acquired 1,250 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,811.36. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.95, for a total transaction of C$395,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,100 shares in the company, valued at C$4,474,645. Insiders sold a total of 30,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,186 in the last ninety days.
Russel Metals Company Profile
Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.