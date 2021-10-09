SafeCapital Price Up 36.5% This Week (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded up 36.5% against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $64,160.74 and approximately $18.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00039817 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001356 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

