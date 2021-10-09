SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Hits $0.79 on Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001448 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 98.2% against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $22.01 million and approximately $53,286.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,831.25 or 1.00065831 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00063946 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.66 or 0.00351593 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.32 or 0.00597356 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.13 or 0.00239307 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004719 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002149 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004329 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

