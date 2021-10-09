SafeInsure (SINS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $244.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $118,516.27 and approximately $244.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00033662 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001279 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,577,197 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

