SafePal Price Tops $1.10 (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. SafePal has a market capitalization of $119.01 million and approximately $31.16 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafePal has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One SafePal coin can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafePal alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00096970 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005181 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00014939 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003019 BTC.

SafePal Coin Profile

SafePal is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

SafePal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafePal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafePal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.