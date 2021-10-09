Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $971.65 Million

Brokerages predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will post $971.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $964.25 million and the highest is $977.70 million. Sally Beauty reported sales of $957.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $3.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.22 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%.

SBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.62. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 471,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

