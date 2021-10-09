Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.16.

SSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.75 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of SSL opened at C$7.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.19. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.86 and a 1-year high of C$11.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$32.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

