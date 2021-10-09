Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.28). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3,300%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The business had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 60.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,853,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,188 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $8,523,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 562.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 619,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 525,952 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,986,000 after acquiring an additional 351,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 789.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 345,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 306,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

SGMO stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.66. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.