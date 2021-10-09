Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.28). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3,300%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The business had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 60.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,853,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,188 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $8,523,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 562.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 619,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 525,952 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,986,000 after acquiring an additional 351,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 789.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 345,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 306,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

SGMO stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.66. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

