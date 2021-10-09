Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $10,359,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.39.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $99.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $181.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.93) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.