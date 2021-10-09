Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCFLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

OTCMKTS SCFLF opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Schaeffler had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schaeffler will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

