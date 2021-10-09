Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) will report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.68. Schnitzer Steel Industries reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 587%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of SCHN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.42. 164,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,509. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 747.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,190,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,509,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,679,000 after acquiring an additional 456,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,028,000 after acquiring an additional 258,557 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at about $7,625,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 198.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 96,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.