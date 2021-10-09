Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 429,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,467 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $14,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,473 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,813,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,607 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,674,000 after purchasing an additional 898,960 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $16,625,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,680,000.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.99. 911,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,995. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

