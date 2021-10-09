Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,338 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,509,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 14,693 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 127,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 34,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 508.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 31,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.96. The company had a trading volume of 503,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,236. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.51. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.25.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.