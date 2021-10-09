Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,267 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $13,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV remained flat at $$69.07 during trading on Friday. 244,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average of $68.53. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $71.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

