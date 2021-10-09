Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,118,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,263 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 5.4% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $116,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

SCHX traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.07. 516,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,142. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $110.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

