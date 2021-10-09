Science Group (LON:SAG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $401.97

Science Group plc (LON:SAG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 401.97 ($5.25) and traded as high as GBX 455 ($5.94). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 445 ($5.81), with a volume of 17,523 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on Science Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 458.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 401.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78. The stock has a market cap of £203.32 million and a PE ratio of 19.02.

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

