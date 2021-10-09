Scotiabank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$8.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s current price.

BIR has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.91.

Shares of BIR traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.70. 1,846,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 20.06. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.43.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$193.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$188.00 million. Research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total value of C$1,306,000.00.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

