ScPrime (SCP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,500.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 43.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a market cap of $4.05 million and $5,500.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00065484 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00049297 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002416 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 45,004,298 coins and its circulating supply is 38,320,687 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

