Scry.info Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Scry.info has a market cap of $1.59 million and $23,627.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00049169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.76 or 0.00226165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00100719 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

DDD is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

