SCS Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,646 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $8,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OEF. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 67,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after buying an additional 318,200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,439,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,472,000 after purchasing an additional 254,551 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5,453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 224,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after purchasing an additional 220,281 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,652,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,019,000 after purchasing an additional 206,402 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,316 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $201.80. The stock had a trading volume of 116,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,181. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.81. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $149.08 and a 12-month high of $208.98.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

