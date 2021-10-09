SCS Capital Management LLC Acquires 24,365 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,365 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises 0.3% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $14,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,202,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 76,800.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 72,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.84. 131,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,359. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.60. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.41 and a 12 month high of $65.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.