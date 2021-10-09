SCS Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,073 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 0.7% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $39,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

EFV traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.27. 2,050,026 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

