SCS Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SCS Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,684 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $109,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,628,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,438,379. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average of $79.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.