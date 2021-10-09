SCS Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SCS Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.4% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.23. 8,536,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,585,158. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.