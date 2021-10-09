SCS Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

SCS Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,688,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076,519 shares during the period. Broadmark Realty Capital makes up about 0.7% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC owned about 2.78% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $39,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 338,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 139,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 35,108 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 75,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

BRMK traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,018. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

