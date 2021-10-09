SCS Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 912.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,996,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,206,471 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 3.3% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SCS Capital Management LLC owned 2.84% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $177,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 54.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,079,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,697 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,083,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,928,888. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

