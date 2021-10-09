SCS Capital Management LLC Has $284.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,246,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 5.4% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $284,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after buying an additional 3,690,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,764,917,000 after buying an additional 1,271,081 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,480,720,000 after buying an additional 2,456,724 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,256,000 after buying an additional 338,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,933,000 after buying an additional 1,720,840 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.79. 7,621,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,208,979. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average is $52.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

