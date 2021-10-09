SCS Capital Management LLC Has $364.96 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

SCS Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,251,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882,524 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 6.9% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC owned 1.33% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $364,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,179 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,541 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,294,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,123,000 after purchasing an additional 411,492 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,677 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.75. 2,024,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,676. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.51.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

