SCS Capital Management LLC Has $40.04 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

SCS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,573 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. SCS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $40,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,709,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,283. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.19. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $77.34 and a 1-year high of $105.41.

