SCS Capital Management LLC Has $82.44 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,507,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,933 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $82,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $30.99. 911,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,995. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.77. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

