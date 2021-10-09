SCS Capital Management LLC Invests $1.82 Million in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 90,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 18,078 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 25,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of AMLP traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,284. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.69. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.