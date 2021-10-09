SCS Capital Management LLC Purchases 26,053 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,245,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,053 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $78,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,265,000 after buying an additional 11,021,254 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21,417.1% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,833,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,408,000 after buying an additional 3,815,879 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,810,000 after buying an additional 2,954,076 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $139,759,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,138,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,992,000 after buying an additional 1,801,618 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,240. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.72. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

