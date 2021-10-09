SCS Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,423 shares during the quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $12,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 136.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 390,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,835,000 after buying an additional 26,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 340.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 226,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after buying an additional 51,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ESGV traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.36. The stock had a trading volume of 120,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,745. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $84.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average of $79.68.

