SCS Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.82. 24,990,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,116,746. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.07. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

