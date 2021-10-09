SCS Capital Management LLC Sells 547,144 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SCS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,034,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547,144 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $362,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,801,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,462,267. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.62.

