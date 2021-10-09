SCS Capital Management LLC Sells 7,253,234 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

SCS Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,253,234 shares during the quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,771,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,512,000 after acquiring an additional 982,442 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,611,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,086,000 after buying an additional 1,932,475 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,136,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,827,000 after buying an additional 717,102 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,797,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,871,000 after buying an additional 259,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,784,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,122,000 after buying an additional 1,593,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP remained flat at $$51.88 during midday trading on Friday. 1,597,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,345. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $52.23. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $52.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.874 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

