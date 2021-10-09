SCS Capital Management LLC Sells 866,391 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

SCS Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,959,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866,391 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF accounts for about 1.0% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SCS Capital Management LLC owned 4.51% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $50,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 200.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 282.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.79. 140,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,071. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $25.99.

