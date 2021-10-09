Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Holdings Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 162.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,725 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 46,236 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in SEA were worth $20,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at $301,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 69.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,811 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $120,279,000 after purchasing an additional 221,698 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 85.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,522 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after purchasing an additional 29,788 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SEA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,962 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 1,041.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE opened at $323.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Sea Limited has a one year low of $155.10 and a one year high of $359.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.71.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SE. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. New Street Research began coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

