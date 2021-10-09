Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $3,693,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 51.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $1,500,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.09.

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX opened at $79.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.